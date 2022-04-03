ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College held a “Future Soldier” event on Sunday to give young people a peak into basic training.

Local high school students and other civilians took part, some who have already enlisted in the Army. Drill sergeants gave them physical training and other classes before competing with the skills they learned.

Organizers said that the response from participants was encouraging.

“They seemed to be impressed with the way everything was handled, and they understood that yelling is involved, but it’s not degrading,” said 1SG Vincent Lara. “It’s just to push through training in a stressful environment.”

Lara said that they are trying to plan another one of these events for later this year.