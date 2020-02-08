Rock Valley College holds basketball clinic for disabled athletes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College held a basketball skills clinic for teens and adults with disabilities on Friday morning.
Tyler Bredenhoeft, RVC’s men’s head basketball coach, said, “You look out there, they’re having a blast. There’s not a lot of great basketball out there, but it’s a lot of fun. And that’s what we want to make it, to be fun and a positive impact for them and for our guys.”
Along with basketball, athletes were treated to pizza after the clinic.
