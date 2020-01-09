Rock Valley College hopes to prepare students to ‘critically think’ and ‘be able to vote’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College held an orientation on Wednesday to help students prepare for the upcoming semester.

Students had an opportunity to get acquainted with their professors, and participated in a scavenger hunt to help them get familiar with their classrooms.

School administrators discussed resources which are available to students and answered questions regarding the transition from high school to college.

“We don’t want you to just have a skill to have a job. Yes, we want you to have that skill but as a society we want you to critically think, we want you to be able to vote,” said Mary Edwards, from the college’s Getting Started Center. “We want you to be able to go out to the community because in order for our community to work, everybody has a responsibility to play a part in that.”

Students start classes on Monday.

