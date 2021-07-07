Rock Valley College hosts student tours, vaccine clinic on Thursday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College will give potential students a chance to see inside its campus and get a COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

The school will host an “Explore RVC” fair from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. inside the Woodward Technology Center, at 3301 N Mulford Rd.

The Winnebago County Health Department will also be on hand to administer the free COVID-19 vaccine.

The first 100 people who show proof of vaccination, or get vaccinated, will receive $300 towards their RVC tuition.

