Rock Valley College offering free tuition for a year at new Advanced Technology Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College made the announcement Friday that tuition for in-district students would be free for the first year at its new Advanced Technology Center.

Programs of study that will be initially offered when the ATC opens in August 2021 include CNC Machining, Industrial Maintenance, Mechatronics, Truck Driver Training and Welding.

Free tuition will be limited to residents who have lived at least one year in RVC’s service area.

This new, state-of-the-art, 77,000 square-foot facility will be located off Business 20 in Belvidere, and will house many of RVC’s manufacturing, technology, and industrial-based programs.

“Rock Valley College is committed to providing accessible, exceptional educational and training opportunities to a diverse student body and community, and this ATC free tuition initiative will help us do just that,” said RVC President Dr. Howard Spearman. “We are further committed to removing the financial obstacles that can hinder students from pursuing their educational goals. If we are going to change the culture of education in our community, it is going to take regional, collaborative approaches like this to make a true impact.”

Interested students must complete an online form at rockvalleycollege.edu/atc, complete an RVC application, attend a mandatory virtual Information, Financial Aid and Registration session, and complete the RVC Tuition Waiver/Sponsorship Form.

