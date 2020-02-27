Rock Valley College president under consideration for new job in North Dakota

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College President Dr. Doug Jensen is in consideration to become president of a North Dakota school.

Bismarck State College’s current president is retiring in June.

Five candidates are being considered, all of whom will visit the campus next week as part of the interview process.

The selected candidate is expected to begin as BSC’s new president this summer.

