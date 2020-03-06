Rock Valley College president is finalist for top spot at North Dakota school

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College President Dr. Doug Jensen is now in the top three candidates to become president of North Dakota’s Bismark State College.

Jensen met with the school’s search committee and participated in community forums this week.

The two other candidates for the post come from community colleges in Wyoming and North Carolina.

The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education will interview all three on March 26th.

