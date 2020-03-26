Rock Valley College president lands new job at North Dakota school

ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO) — The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education has named Rock Valley College President Dr. Douglas Jensen as the next president of Bismark State College.
He is set to begin on July 1st, 2020.
Bismarck State College’s current president is retiring in June.
Dr. Jensen beat out five candidates who were considered.
