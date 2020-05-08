Rock Valley College receives 21 proposals for location of new technology center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College says it has received 21 bids from locations which want its proposed Advanced Technology Center.

The college originally intended to build the center in the former Barber Colman facility on N. Main, and then in the Rockford Register Star building downtown.

Last month, RVC administrators put a request for proposals online.

Hononegah school administrators, in Rockton, were one of the bidders.

The Rock Valley Board of Trustees says it will now go through the submissions to make a decision.

