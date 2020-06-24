Rock Valley College releases fall learning plans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College says it is sticking to two methods–online and hybrid classes for the fall semester. The hybrid will be a mix of in-person and distance learning.

Classes may be smaller for in-person courses to make room for social distancing. School officials are contacting students who already registered for fall classes if schedules need to be changed.

“We are taking every precaution and step to address the needs of our students, faculty, staff, and all campus attendees during this pandemic,” said Ron Geary, RVC Vice President and Chief Academic Officer. “Our decisions are based on information that we receive from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), the Governor’s Office, Winnebago County Health Department (WCHD) and other local government agencies.”

The fall semester begins for weekday classes August 17th. The registration deadline is August 13th.

