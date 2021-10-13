Rock Valley College says progress is being made on Advanced Technology Center

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College says progress is being made on its Advanced Technology Center (ATC) in Belvidere, which is set to open after a series of delays in January of 2022.

The committee working on the ATC says tasks previously delayed by the COVID-19 shutdowns are now back on its “to do” list, including getting plumbing and fire inspections completed, finishing the electric drops for flex lab equipment, and installing CNC machining equipment.

RVC officials also say they are staying on budget for the project.

The college announced in October 2019 it would abandon plans to build its new technology center in the former Barber-Colman building, even after Rockford approved the $32.3 million project.

The new, state-of-the-art, 77,000 square-foot facility will be located off Business 20 in Belvidere, and will house many of RVC’s manufacturing, technology, and industrial-based programs, including CNC Machining, Industrial Maintenance, Mechatronics, Truck Driver Training and Welding.

The center was scheduled to open in August 2021.