Rock Valley College students to receive money from American Rescue Plan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College announced Thursday that all students who enroll for the Fall 2021 semester will receive $50 per credit hour, up to 18 credits (or $900).

The funds come from the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

According to the school, checks will be issued directly to students after Labor Day.

The school suggests that students use the money for tuition and fees, books and supplies, living expenses or anything else that meets their needs.

“The goal is to supplement personal or family income that may have been lost during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic,” the school said in a statement.

Details about the program can be found here.