ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local college is preparing students for the school year.

Rock Valley College is holding their “Welcome Week” for students. Food trucks, dunk tanks and bouncy houses were on campus Monday for people to enjoy.

The Campus Activity Board planned the event for incoming undergraduates to get a feel for the college. Luevinus Muhammad, director of student life and intercultural student services, said that it is all about helping engage freshmen.

“We feel like students need to have a sense of belonging, so providing them with these types of programs and events, it really helps them to know that they have support here,” Muhammad said. “This is a place that they can come to and it’s also a fun place, so that’s why we do it.”

Other days throughout the week are themed, like “Arcade Day” on Thursday. Students also have the opportunity to get free food all week long.