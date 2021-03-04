Rock Valley College unveils new mobile classroom, the Tech Bus

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College cut the ribbon on its new Tech Bus, a mobile classroom which will take lessons out to the Rockford community.

The classroom on wheels will be used in school or church parking lots.

Eventually, capacity on the bus is expected to accommodate a dozen people. Right now, it’s being used to teach adults who are returning to the workforce.

RVC President Dr. Howard Spearman say the main goal of the Tech Bus is to interest children in technology.

“One of the things we know in education is that we need to get to youth early, and often at a younger age. And so we’re trying to find creative ways to do that, so that they can have a better sense of their career direction by the time they get to high school,” he said.

RVC eventually plans to use the bus for things like financial aid workshops, admissions events, and virtual tours.