ROCKFORD, Ill (WTVO/WQRF) — Rock Valley College held an open house to show off their new Hylfex Learning Classroom. This is aimed to help improve the learning experience for those in the Early Childhood Education programs at the College.

“We want those people who are working with our children in our preschools and daycares and early childhood centers to be as well prepared and as well-versed in child development,” said Mary Flynn, An Education and Early Childhood Education professor at Rock Valley College.

The new room was made possible thanks to an Illinois State early education grant. The grant will also give transportation support to students. Professors say that the use of the grant will go towards the bigger goal of preparing teachers in the best way.

“So we know that not only comes with working with children, so there’ll be a lot of field experiences, but then also in classroom management, time management, how to arrange a classroom, the best ways in which to interact with materials, how to create independence for children,” Flynn said. “We’re hoping that we can replicate all of that here.”

The room will model an Early Childhood classroom.

“Traditionally Early Childhood educators, particularly in the child care centers, have been under-served and underpaid to some degree. And so we need to ensure that we have a good pipeline in place to allow those who are interested in going to early childhood education, specifically to have the resources to go through the system,” said Takeisha Lambert the Dean of Arts and Social Sciences at Rock Valley College.

“You’re getting more of a real expectation of what’s really going to happen in a classroom with children. Lots of books and little playhouses and an area for the teacher to read to the students. Kind of like a circle time area.” said Deeana Kiefer an Early Childhood Education student at Rock Valley College It looks pretty, you know, spot on to what an Early Childhood Education classroom would look like.”