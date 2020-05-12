Rock Valley Colleges lists 21 proposals for location of Advanced Technology Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College released a list of 21 proposals for its Advanced Technology Center on Tuesday.

Entities in several Stateline-area communities are vying to become home to the school.

Rockford, Rockton, Belvidere, Machesney Park and Loves Park are just a few.

RVC board members will be weighing each submission’s cost, when the project can be completed, and if there is an ability to expand in the future.

Last month, RVC put a request online for proposals.

Full list:

1 Midland Management Rockton Avenue Center, 3150 N Rockton

Rd Rockford

2 Dickerson & Nieman 10253 N 2nd St, Machesney Park

3 Windmill Hill LC 808 West Riverside Blvd (North Towne

Mall), Rockford

4 Ingersol Machine Tools Fulton Ave, Rockford

5 Greater Rockford Airport

Authority Rockford Airport, Rockford

6 Belvidere CUSD 100 Big Thunder Mall, Belvidere

7 Clinton Industrial Park 7199 Clinton Rd, Loves Park

8 Hononegah Community

High School Dist.

Former Site of the old Rockton Grade

School, Rockton

9 Venture One Development Loves Park Corporate Ctr, Loves Park

10 Phoenix JCR Rockford

Industrial Investors 4650 Shepherd Trail, Rockford

11 855 LLC Orth Rd, Loves Park

12a LandMark 1804 industrial Ct, Belvidere

12b LandMark 1805 industrial Ct, Belvidere

13a Sjostrom & Sons Crosslink Industrial Park, Belvidere

13b Sjostrom & Sons Crosslink Industrial Park, Belvidere

14 Stenstrom Stenstrom Ctr Building, Rockford

15a LandMark Park 90 Corproate Ctr, Machesney Park

15b LandMark Park 90 Corproate Ctr, Machesney Park

16 4950 Marlin LLC 4920/4950 Marlin Dr, Machesney Park

17 2018 DT Sandy Hollow LLC

Business Rt 20 & 11th St (one mile from

RFD Airport), Rockford

18a Stenstrom Machesney Park Mall, Machesney Park

18b Stenstrom Machesney Park Mall, Machesney Park

19a Stenstrom South Main St, Rockford

19 Stenstrom South Main St, Rockford

20 Joseph James Partners 99 E State St, Rockford

21a Somera Road 1353 Clifford Ave, Loves Park

21b Somera Road 1354 Clifford Ave, Loves Park

