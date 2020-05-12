Rock Valley Colleges lists 21 proposals for location of Advanced Technology Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College released a list of 21 proposals for its Advanced Technology Center on Tuesday.
Entities in several Stateline-area communities are vying to become home to the school.
Rockford, Rockton, Belvidere, Machesney Park and Loves Park are just a few.
RVC board members will be weighing each submission’s cost, when the project can be completed, and if there is an ability to expand in the future.
Last month, RVC put a request online for proposals.
Full list:
1 Midland Management Rockton Avenue Center, 3150 N Rockton
Rd Rockford
2 Dickerson & Nieman 10253 N 2nd St, Machesney Park
3 Windmill Hill LC 808 West Riverside Blvd (North Towne
Mall), Rockford
4 Ingersol Machine Tools Fulton Ave, Rockford
5 Greater Rockford Airport
Authority Rockford Airport, Rockford
6 Belvidere CUSD 100 Big Thunder Mall, Belvidere
7 Clinton Industrial Park 7199 Clinton Rd, Loves Park
8 Hononegah Community
High School Dist.
Former Site of the old Rockton Grade
School, Rockton
9 Venture One Development Loves Park Corporate Ctr, Loves Park
10 Phoenix JCR Rockford
Industrial Investors 4650 Shepherd Trail, Rockford
11 855 LLC Orth Rd, Loves Park
12a LandMark 1804 industrial Ct, Belvidere
12b LandMark 1805 industrial Ct, Belvidere
13a Sjostrom & Sons Crosslink Industrial Park, Belvidere
13b Sjostrom & Sons Crosslink Industrial Park, Belvidere
14 Stenstrom Stenstrom Ctr Building, Rockford
15a LandMark Park 90 Corproate Ctr, Machesney Park
15b LandMark Park 90 Corproate Ctr, Machesney Park
16 4950 Marlin LLC 4920/4950 Marlin Dr, Machesney Park
17 2018 DT Sandy Hollow LLC
Business Rt 20 & 11th St (one mile from
RFD Airport), Rockford
18a Stenstrom Machesney Park Mall, Machesney Park
18b Stenstrom Machesney Park Mall, Machesney Park
19a Stenstrom South Main St, Rockford
19 Stenstrom South Main St, Rockford
20 Joseph James Partners 99 E State St, Rockford
21a Somera Road 1353 Clifford Ave, Loves Park
21b Somera Road 1354 Clifford Ave, Loves Park
