Rock Valley College’s new Advanced Technology Center delayed until 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Students eager to enroll at Rock Valley College’s Advanced Technology Center will have to wait longer, as the opening of the new facility has been postponed until January 2022.

The facility was supposed to open this month in a 77-square-foot facility off US 20 in Belvidere.

RVC blamed equipment and material delivery delays, stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Classes that will be offered at the ATC include CNC machining, truck driver training, and welding.

Until the center opens, advanced technology classes will be held at both the main campus, at 3301 N Mulford Rd, and Stenstrom Center for Career Education, at 4151 Samuelson Rd.