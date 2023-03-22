ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Starlight Theatre has been highlighted as one of “Illinois’ Great Places” by the Illinois chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA).

A statewide committee of architects and local officials created a list of 200 “Great Places” to showcase the best of Illinois.

“The ingenuity that characterizes live performance is on display in this theater that dissolves the boundary between stage and sky. Jeanne Gang and her firm, Studio Gang, designed a copper-clad steel frame proscenium and a cast-concrete ticket building that face each other across an open-air seating bowl for an audience of 1,100,” the organization wrote. ” “A kinetic roof that opens the theater to the sky is made of six wooden panels set within slender steel frames, prefabricated on the ground and hoisted into place. Choreographed to open helically over 12 minutes, the roof forms a star-like pattern when open and recalls traditional hoist technology used in theaters for centuries. The structure received a Distinguished Building Award from AIA Chicago in 2004.”

Belvidere native Jeanne Gang, founder of the architecture firm Studio Gang, received the Architect’s Newspaper Excellence in Building award in 2020.

In 2019, Gang was named TIME’s Most Influential Architect.

Studio Gang is behind stateline-area projects such as the Benjt Sjostrom Starlight Theatre at Rock Valley College, and The Powerhouse at Beloit College.

Recently, Studio Gang released renderings of a proposed International Women’s Baseball Center in Rockford.