Rock Valley Credit Union donates grants to local non-profits

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Stateline credit union is giving back to non-profits hit hard by the pandemic.

Miss Carly’s and Carpenter’s Place were presented with checks for $7,500 Wednesday afternoon. Rock Valley Credit Union secured grants that made the donations possible.

Both of the non-profits work with the homeless. Miss Carly’s founder, Carly Rice, says she is excited to see the support from the community.

“I’m bolstered by their continued observance of what is going on in our community and their willingness to put in the work to get more funding for our community. It’s pretty awesome,” Rice said.

Right now, Miss Carly’s is serving between 800 and 1,000 lunches every day.

