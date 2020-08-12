Rock Valley, Highland colleges receive funding for low income, first generation or disabled college students

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pair of stateline schools have received money from the U.S. government to help students earn a degree.

Rock Valley College and Highland Community Colleges are two of nine Illinois schools to receive the funding.

RVC will get over $520,000 and Highland will receive more than $340,000.

The federal grants come from the U.S. Department of Education’s Trio Student Support Services program, which helps community college students meet school requirements and eventually graduate.

Trio focuses those resources on low income, first generation or disabled college students.

