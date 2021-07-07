Rock Valley’s Starlight Theatre reopens for 2021 season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It has been two years in the making, Rock Valley College’s Starlight Theatre, one of the biggest community theaters in Northern Illinois, reopens.

Last season was postponed, then canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.

Tonight marks the theater’s first performance since 2019.

Starlight’s 2021 season kicks off with “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.”

The theater will also feature productions of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” “Once Upon a Mattress,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” and “Pink-alicious: The Musical” this season.

For tickets, call the Starlight Theatre box office at 815-921-2160 or purchase them online at rvcstarlight.com.