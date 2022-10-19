ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department announced Wednesday that Bruce Lambert, 28, has been arrested in connection with a 12th Street shooting that left one person dead.

Rockford Police were called to the 12th Street and 5th Avenue area around 6:40 p.m. for reports of a traffic accident and a shooting.

They found 31-year-old Cleonta Day lying on the road near 11th Street and 6th Avenue with life-threatening injuries when they arrived.

Police said that Day had been shot while in his vehicle in the 600 block of 12th Street and drove towards Keith Creek, and got out of the vehicle before it crashed into the creek.

Officials said he was walking toward a home on 11th Street when he collapsed. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A follow-up investigation identified Lambert as the suspect. A warrant was obtained for his arrest, and he was taken into custody in the 400 block of S. Main Street.

Lambert has been charged with First Degree Murder. He is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.