ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford organization has provided a bike for a child in need.

The Rock Rivery Valley Ambucs gave away a therapeutic bike Wednesday night. An “Amtryke” was given to a 2-year-old child who is unable to ride a regular tricycle.

The effort was made possible due to a network of volunteers, partnerships and donors.

Ann Hochmann, president of Rock River Valley Ambucs, said that seeing the excitement of those they help is the best part of her job.

“I think he did really well. It’s kinda hard when you’ve got a whole bunch of people, at two, staring at you and watching you, so it’s kinda difficult, but he did well,” Hochmann said. “And, I know that I had been contacting the parent throughout this and sending them pictures of the build as we were doing it, so the parent did a great job of preparing him for tonight.”

Ambucs has three different bikes that they give away. They also help with donating access ramps to people’s homes.