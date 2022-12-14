ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local 5th graders got an introduction to the symphony on Wednesday.

Rockford Public Schools and the Rockford Symphony Orchestra teamed up for the day. It went great, with a lot of singing and music to be heard. The kids said that they were excited to learn more about the instruments that created their favorite songs.

“I was like, ‘I know that song, I’ve heard it before,’ it’s so amazing you can make anything, any play with using an instrument,” said Benjamin Castro, a 5th grader at Conklin Elementary School.

Fifth graders with Rockford Public Schools spent the day at Forest City Church, getting introduced to instruments. It is a yearly tradition for them to choose what they may want to play in 6th grade.

“I currently play the drum set,” Castro said. “I know a lot of rhythms. I play for my church.”

Bonnie Spurling, director of fine arts for Rockford Public Schools, said that the city is a big supporter of the arts and believes that it is important to expose kids to musical options at an early age.

“You know, you learn teamwork, you learn leadership. These are all wonderful qualities music helps,” Spurling said. “Your math skills and your literacy skills, these are all reasons a kid should be involved in this, but it’s the camaraderie and it’s the family and it’s being a part of a positive group.”

Rockford Symphony Orchestra demonstrated the sounds of each instrument. Organizers hopes that this will spark interest for a lifetime hobby or career.

“They are getting a chance to hear and see these instruments, see them being played by people who have played them for years, but they even talked about the fact that you’re going to have a practice in order to get this good,” Spurling said.

While Castro was excited to see the instruments in person, he is looking to pick up the saxophone next year.

“Because I’ve only seen them online or in class, but now I can actually see and hear an orchestra,” Castro said. “It’s a really fun experience.”

RPS said that this presentation is made available for any school in Winnebago County.