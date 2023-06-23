emergency concept: girl using a digital generated phone with emergency call on the screen. All screen graphics are made up.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has entered into an agreement with the Loves Park Fire Department to provide 911 dispatch services.

Previously, 911 dispatchers for Loves Park residents would have to determine which agency was needed, and contact that agency to respond, costing anywhere between 30 seconds and 1 minute of response time, the sheriff’s department said in a release.

Now, the 911 center will immediately dispatch the Loves Park Fire Department.

The agreement will also give the Loves Park Fire Department access to the County’s Computer Aided Dispatch software, which will give them dispatch information at their fingertips, including building pre-plans in their in-vehicle computers which show the layout of buildings, in case of a fire.

“The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office and the Loves Park Fire Department are excited to announce the transition of our fire department’s dispatching services to the County 911 center. This positive change will enhance our emergency response capabilities and streamline communication, enabling us to serve our community more effectively and efficiently,” said Winnebago Couny Sheriff Gary Caruana.

“While we are grateful for the agency we previously worked with, however in an emergency, we know every second counts. When we can get to scenes faster, it increases the changes for better outcomes for victims and for first responders. We are dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents, and this transition marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing top-notch emergency services. We appreciate the hard work and collaboration of all those involved in making this change possible, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on our ability to protect and serve our community,” said Loves Park Fire Chief James Hart