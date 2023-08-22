ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a house blaze Tuesday morning.

Units responded to a report of a house fire in the 500 block of Indiana Avenue around 11:05 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke coming from a second-floor window when they arrived. A window air condition unit had caught fire.

The flames were quickly brought under control, but heavy smoke remained in the house. Crews worked to ventilate smoke from the second floor, as well as limit the amount of fire damage to the second-floor window.

Photo: Rockford Fire Department

Damages is estimated to be about $10,000. The occupants of the house will be staying with relatives while the home it cleaned.

Investigators said that the fire was an accident.