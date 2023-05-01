ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Part of Rockford’s Broadway is going to shrink.

Aldermen voted to accept several grants for the “Broadway Road Diet,” which will shrink the busy road from four lanes to just two, plus a turning lane.

It will go from Parkside to 20th Street.

The idea is to reduce the roadway width as a calming measure to slow speeds and make the road safer. East High School student Mason Hada was killed back in 2021 when he was hit by a speeding driver.

The City hopes to start in September once the Charles Street construction is finished.