ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As shootings continue to plague the Forest City, local community groups say they’ve had enough.

A “Gun Violence Awareness” rally was held Friday at Haight Park in downtown Rockford.

Rockford Urban Ministries, “Moms Demand Action Rockford,” and “Eliminate Racism 815” representatives were among the dozens who showed up to protest the city’s violence.

Shooting survivors also told their stories at the event, and activists led a prayer session.

Twenty mass shootings have happened nationwide in America since 19 children and two teachers were killed in a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24th.