ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District is planning to beef up security at some local parks.

Administrators said that they have noticed a lot of afterhours use of parks, which creates public safety concerns.

The security upgrades stem from a mass shooting at Sinnissippi Park last summer. The park district board then approved a new security plan, which included installing gates.

The board is expected to approve the expense of adding six gates to seven parks, including Sinnissippi, on Tuesday night. There has been an “alarming increase of afterhours usage” since COVID-19, according to the park district.

“We’ve had a lot of what we call pop up parties on our footprint here at the park district, and we’ve identified a lot of the areas where those occur, and we know that if left alone and we don’t do anything, it leads to violence and damage to our park property,” said Rockford Park District Police Chief Theo Glover.

The project will cost more than $130,000, with $50,000 coming from the City of Rockford’s support.

They should be complete during the summer months.