Rockford advocacy groups promote voter registration on Martin Luther King Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is honored each yea with a National Day of Service. On Monday, several groups across the stateline used it to show people the importance of registering to vote.

Illinois has two elections coming up in 2020, including the March primary and the November presidential election.

The NAACP, the Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford, and the IBEW want to increase the number of voters who show up at the polls.

Organizers of the event, which happened at the Nordloff Center, 118 N Main Street, say Dr. King believed that voting could help unite poor and impacted communities across the country.

“Our only voice in government is voting and, unfortunately, the people that are being left out of the conversation most of the time are the most disenfranchised,” said Beth McGowan, of the Women’s International League of Peace and Freedom.

Rhonda Greer Robinson, President of the Rockford Branch of the NAACP, added, “In order for us to make our state [and] the United States a better place, we have to continue to fight, one way or the other.”

Early voting takes place from March 2nd to March 16th, 2020.

In-Person Absentee Voting: Not available

Voter Registration Deadline: Tue Feb 18, 2020, Online by Sat Feb 29, 2020

Voter Registration “Grace Period” Wed Feb 19, 2020 thru Election Day

Election Day Registration & Voting (Call Local Election Office) Tue Mar 17, 2020

Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot: In-Person Request by Mon Mar 16, 2020

Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot: Post received by Tue Mar 31, 2020

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

