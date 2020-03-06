Rockford advocates campaign for half-cent mental health services tax

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Supporters for a half-cent tax hike to fund mental health services in Winnebago County are trying to drum up support from the community ahead of election day.

At an event held Thursday afternoon at Rockford Police Department’s District 3 headquarters on New Towne Drive, representatives from the “Half-Cent for Mental Health” campaign presented information highlighting the need for mental health and addiction services.

Members of the local business community were also on hand to answer public questions regarding the referendum.

“I think it’s great, we’re going to be subsidizing the current services that are already existing,” said Amanda Sink, an advocate for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. “The organizations that are out there, [they] just don’t have the financial resources to handle the means and the needs behind all of those who are struggling with their mental health. So, making sure that we can provide services is part of suicide prevention.”

Voters will cast their ballots during the Illinois Primary on March 17th, to decide if the tax will be implemented.

