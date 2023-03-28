ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local aerospace company is giving back to the community in the name of an employee killed while on his way to work.

Eric Larson died when his car was hit by an alleged drunk driver in April 2022. The 30-year-old was an engineer at Kaney Aerospace. He also loved the game of hockey.

Larson played hockey at the Rockford Park District while growing up. He later coached for the Rockford Hockey Club and Junior IceHogs program.

Kaney presented the district with a $15,000 check Tuesday evening to honor Larson’s memory. It will establish the “Eric Larson Hockey Scholarship Fund.”

“I think it shows how we have a group of people and team members in our organization that really care about our community and are really invested in our community, and Eric exemplified that completely, and it was a sad loss,” said Jeff Kaney, CEO of Kaney Aerospace.

Residents’ donations can also be added to the fund.