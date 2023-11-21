ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) —As shoppers search high and low for the perfect holiday gift, many will turn to the web for help.

Many purchases this season will through the Stateline, specifically through Amazon’s Rockford ‘air hub.’

The busiest day of the year for online retailers like Amazon is Cyber Monday. Experts say the shopping holiday nearly doubles the amount of packages the air hub handles from 300,000 to 500,000 per day.

This year is anticipated to be the largest peak in orders the Rockford facility has ever experienced. Site leader Josh Lewandowski says they are preparing for the unprecedented rush with extra hirings.

“Step one is making sure we have the right staffing in place, so we’ve made sure our hiring plan was what’s really allowing us to position ourselves to have the maximum volume coming through our facilities,” Lewandowski said.

The air hub allows packages to be shipped via airplane to distribution sites across the country. 18 aircrafts are in and out of the Rockford hub each day.

“2023, we continue to evolve. So Amazon is going to continue to look for ways that we get our packages to the customer faster, and that’s what we do here at Rockford as well as we think about their network work,” said Lewandowski. “We’re loading up packages on the aircraft so that we can get them across the country and position them in the right way to get to our customer with speed.”