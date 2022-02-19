ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline airport hosted a “fly-in” on Saturday.

The Cottonwood Airport on Auburn Street held the event, which was the first time an event like it took place. Residents were able to go and watch a whole bunch of different, smaller-sized planes, including ski planes.

Wheeled planes were also welcomed to come to the event.

“Well we had a Piper Cherokee come in, we had a few Cessna 150’s come in and a few of our local pilots giving airplane rides to anybody that wants them, so it’s been a very good turnout,” said Jeff Bonaguro, president of Rockford Chapter EAA22.

The turnout of the event was estimated to be around 75 to 100 people, and donations towards the airport were allowed.