ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s airport keeps climbing the cargo ranks.

The latest FAA numbers put Chicago Rockford International Airport at number 14 in the country for 2021. RFD was number 17 in 2020. The FAA uses “landed weight” to figure the rankings, and the Rockford airport had 3.4 billion pounds last year. That was a nearly 25% increase from the year before.

Zack Oakley, deputy director of operations and planning at RFD, said that this continues a recent trend.

“We have consistently grown over the past five years, going from 28 five years ago all the way up to number 15 this past year,” Oakley said. “And being in the top 15, to see Rockford on the list ahead of such airports as Seattle, Phoenix, Atlanta, Newark, New Jersey, seeing the group that we are with is very impressive and very rewarding for all the hard work that, not only done by the airport, but by our tenants and airlines, and users and the employees of the airport.”

Oakley added that it is also a sign the cargo carriers see RFD as a more efficient way to access customers in the Midwest compared to bigger, more congested airports like O’Hare.