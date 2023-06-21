ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Rockford International Airport has earned the distinction of becoming the 13th largest cargo airport in America.

The Federal Aviation Administration released its rankings for all-cargo airports, showing RFD surpassed Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta this year, the fourth consecutive year that the airport has gone up in the ranking order.

According to the FAA data, RFD had more than 3.4 billion pounds of landed weight in 2022, which represents a 25 percent increase of just over 2.7 billion pounds in 2020. The amount of cargo traveling through RFD exceeds that of much larger airports including Honolulu, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Newark, Seattle, and others.

“RFD continues to grow and set new records for cargo because of our location, innovation, and strategic growth. We’re thankful for our amazing team and the support from the Rockford region, as well as for the relationships we’ve formed with our state and Federal elected officials, and the FAA,” said Mike Dunn, Executive Director of RFD. “RFD helps connect the world’s supply chains, and we look forward to continuing to identify and meet the needs of air cargo operators from around the globe.”

RFD is home to the second-largest UPS hub in North America, a major base of operations for Amazon Air, and serves multiple international airlines and freight forwarders including DB Schenker, DSV, Senator International, ABX Air, ATI, National Airlines, Air Atlanta Icelandic, Amerijet, and Atlas Air.

“With Emery Air already on site, and Menzies coming on board, we’re able to offer robust solutions to air cargo operators, helping them not only with the services they need once on the ground, but also with addressing their sustainability goals,” Dunn said.



