ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Rockford International Airport has partnered with Emirates SkyCargo for a new cargo service.

The Dubai-based giant is already flying two kinds of Boeing freight craft into Rockford.

RFD leaders said Emery did most of the heavy lifting to make the deal come through.

Emirates decided to partner with the Rockford Airport when representatives saw how fast RFD is growing.

“We were operating out of hangars and so on, but they could see the work that was going on and what was happening and made the decision. This place is worth it. It’s worth working towards. Then we just spent months, and months and months working at it,” said Ken Ryan, RFD’s Director of Air Cargo.

Emirates SkyCargo has a global network of more than 140 destinations.

Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President said, “Emirates SkyCargo is delighted to commence operations to Chicago Rockford International Airport, adding yet more connectivity to further boost trade between the US Midwest and the rest of the world. We would like to thank the RFD airport team and other local partners for their support in gearing up for our freighter operations.