Rockford airport partners with German airport in cargo deal

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Rockford International Airport announced a deal with Cologne Bonn Airport in Germany on Monday. The partnership will develop air cargo traffic between the two regions.

“The agreement is a catalyst for both airports to further optimize their burgeoning air cargo business. Joint goals include attracting additional cargo airlines, alleviate on-ground challenges and impact the movement of products quickly to their final destinations,” the two agencies said in a press release.

“The pronounced similarities between our two airports provide a springboard for us to move forward proactively and efficiently to positively impact business, continued economic development and job growth in our regions,” said Mike Dunn, Executive Director, Chicago Rockford International Airport. “With our goals aligned, together we can enhance services and capabilities benefitting our cargo customers.”

“With the cooperation agreement between Chicago Rockford International Airport and Cologne Bonn Airport we will establish a regular communication and exchange platform. The aforementioned exchange will not only include airport operations, aircraft handling and cargo handling, but also security, marketing and sales as well as air cargo and e-commerce market development,” explained Johan Vanneste, President & CEO of Cologne Bonn Airport