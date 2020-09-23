Rockford airport receives $5.8M in federal funding

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RFD, Pinnacle Systems announce 500 new jobs at Rockford airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Rockford International Airport will be the recipient in $5.8 million in federal funding, according to an announcement Wednesday.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation and will be used for the construction of a larger cargo apron to meet growing demand.

Amazon and UPS are two of the shipping agencies which use the airport.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories