Rockford airport receives $5.8M in federal funding

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Rockford International Airport will be the recipient in $5.8 million in federal funding, according to an announcement Wednesday.
The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation and will be used for the construction of a larger cargo apron to meet growing demand.
Amazon and UPS are two of the shipping agencies which use the airport.
