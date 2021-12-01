Rockford airport to receive $5M from Rebuild Illinois capital improvement program

MOLINE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the Chicago Rockford International Airport (RFD) would be awarded $5 million of a $94 million program to improve public airports throughout the state.

The money will be used to construct a midfield entrance road and utility corridor, and reconstruct the terminal entrance and relocation of the main terminal entrance at RFD.

“We’re delivering $94 million to airports throughout the state including funding at St. Louis Regional, Central Illinois Regional, Peoria International, Quincy Regional, Rochelle Municipal, and many more aviation sites around the state,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Crucially, these dollars are going first and foremost to projects that might not otherwise be eligible for the full federal funding that they need to finish. We want our airports throughout the state to be the best in the nation, and these airport grants are making a real difference.”

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-17th) added, “This historic investment will help improve safety and efficiency at airports big and small throughout the state – all while creating good-paying jobs in our communities. I look forward to seeing these funds, and the billions passed for aviation in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, putting folks to work in Northwest and Central Illinois.”

A total of $150 million of state bonds is identified in Rebuild Illinois for the state’s airports, with $6 million already committed to an air traffic control tower at Lewis University Airport in Romeoville and additional funding committed to airports in Waukegan and Metro East.

