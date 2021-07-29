Rockford Alderman charged with DUI, criminal damage after allegedly urinating on neighbor’s house

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Alderman Bill Rose (D-9th Ward) faces charges of DUI, criminal trespassing, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and carrying a concealed firearm while under the influence.

According to court records, an Illinois State Trooper responded to the 3600 block of Bently Drive around 3:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 22nd.

Police were initially called to the address after the residents said a man had crashed into their parked vehicle and knocked loudly on their door.

According to police, the neighbors told Rose to leave, but he did not, and then damaged their garage door opener and urinated on their garage door.

No damage was found to any of the vehicles.

Police said Rose was standing outside his truck, which was in the neighbor’s yard, when they arrived. He reportedly told the questioning Trooper he was unsure where he was coming from. Police said he refused a sobriety test and was taken into custody. Authorities said a loaded handgun was found in a lockbox in his vehicle.

Rose, who has served as Alderman for the 9th Ward since 2017, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Disorderly Conduct, Carrying a Concealed Firearm while Under the Influence, Criminal Damage to Property, and Criminal Trespass to Property.

“I am aware of the situation. At this point, it is a legal matter to be addressed by the courts and Alderman Rose. City Council and I will not allow this incident to distract us from serving our residents and making a positive impact on our community,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara, on Thursday.