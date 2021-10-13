Rockford Alderman Jonathan Logemann running for U.S. Congress

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Alderman and Illinois National Guardsman, Jonathan Logemann, announced he is running for U.S. Rep. Cheri Busto’s (D-17th) seat in the U.S. Congress.

“As a teacher, alderman, veteran, and father, I know the challenges families in Illinois face every day. I’m running to do more for our communities, and I hope you’ll join me. Let’s get to work!” Logemann said on Wednesday.

Logemann, a Democrat, served a nine month tour in Afghanistan as part of the National Guard, and returned to his former position of alderman of Rockford’s 2nd Ward in April 2020.