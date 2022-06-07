ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford alderman has put out a plea to residents, asking them to call 911 to report an ATV or off-road vehicle on city streets.

Police have said illegal all-terrain vehicle use has been a problem, which has increased after reports of ATV riders shooting at Rockford residents recently.

Early Sunday morning, a driver said a suspect on an ATV shot at his truck on the Whitman Street Bridge, and last week, an ATV rider shot at a man walking near the Morgan Street bridge.

Alderman Bill Rose (D-9th Ward) said, “Our police are doing a fantastic job I think, with all the resources that they have. We just approved some technology for them I assume some of them will be used for those purposes. But we need to know where these people are housing those 4-wheelers.”

Rose says anyone with information on where the ATVs are being stored should call police.