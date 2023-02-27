ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s 11th Ward Alderman, Tuffy Quinonez, has died at the age of 76, according to the City.

The City of Rockford shared the news on Twitter Monday afternoon.

Quinonez had been admitted to a local hospital after suffering a stroke last Tuesday.

Quinonez served as the City’s 11th Ward Alderman since 2017.

In early February, Quinonez spoke to Eyewitness News about the opening of a grocery store, Mama Lisa’s Groceries, at 2010 Broadway, inside the former Gray’s IGA.

The City canceled Monday night’s City Council meeting due to Quinonez’ passing.