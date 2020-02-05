Rockford aldermen agree to allow asphalt plant

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford alderman voted to give a Loves Park company the go-ahead to build an asphalt plant inside the city limits.

N-Trak Group will create the facility on Quaker Road, near Harrison and Seminary roads.

The company has been operating on that property since March 2016, recycling concrete and asphalt.

N-Trak says it wants to be prepared to bid on potential “Rebuild Illinois” projects, a program which will see the State spend $23.5 billion on infrastructure over the next five years.

Eleven of fourteen aldermen approved the vote.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories