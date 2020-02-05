Rockford aldermen agree to allow asphalt plant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford alderman voted to give a Loves Park company the go-ahead to build an asphalt plant inside the city limits.

N-Trak Group will create the facility on Quaker Road, near Harrison and Seminary roads.

The company has been operating on that property since March 2016, recycling concrete and asphalt.

N-Trak says it wants to be prepared to bid on potential “Rebuild Illinois” projects, a program which will see the State spend $23.5 billion on infrastructure over the next five years.

Eleven of fourteen aldermen approved the vote.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

