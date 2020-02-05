Rockford aldermen agree to allow asphalt plant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford alderman voted to give a Loves Park company the go-ahead to build an asphalt plant inside the city limits.
N-Trak Group will create the facility on Quaker Road, near Harrison and Seminary roads.
The company has been operating on that property since March 2016, recycling concrete and asphalt.
N-Trak says it wants to be prepared to bid on potential “Rebuild Illinois” projects, a program which will see the State spend $23.5 billion on infrastructure over the next five years.
Eleven of fourteen aldermen approved the vote.
