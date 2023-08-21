ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A proposal for Rockford City Council’s Monday night meeting could help support the expansion of a stateline manufacturer.

Aldermen are being asked to approve a deal that would see a piece of Linden Road move into city control. Winnebago County is currently responsible.

The area is the site of PCI Pharma Services’ new $500 million facility. The expansion is expected to create 250 jobs over the next two years.

Winnebago County will construct turn lanes and resurface Linden Road under the deal. Rockford would then take control and would be responsible for any future maintenance.

A Rockford street could also soon bare the name of an NBA star. Pierpoint Avenue, between Auburn and School Streets, would become “VanVleet Way” if approved.

Fred VanVleet, who attended Auburn High School, remains active in the community by giving back. He won an NBA title with the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

VanVleet recently signed a three-year, more than $128 million contract to play for the Houston Rockets.