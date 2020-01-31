Rockford ALDI reopening in February, Golden Tickets for first 100 shoppers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — ALDI announced that it will hold a re-opening of its renovated 20th Street store on February 13th, and the first 100 shoppers will receive Golden Ticket gift cards.

The gift cards are worth varying amounts between $5 and $100. ALDI says there will also be a sweepstakes for a chance to win produce for a year.

ALDI says the remodel is part of a $1.9 billion investment to expand more than 1,300 stores nationwide.

The store, at 2680 20th Street, will hold it’s Grand Re-Opening at 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, February 13th.

