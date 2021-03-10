Rockford among safest cities for drivers in the US, according to study

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Even though traffic deaths are on a downward trend, it is still one of the riskiest activities in everyday life. But one study showed that Rockford drivers may be driving more carefully than the average person.

Rockford was ranked the #32 safest city to drive in by Allstate America’s Best Drivers Report 2019.

Rockford drivers averaged 10.9 years between auto claims compared to the national average of 10.57 years.

According to data published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 2.7 million people in the country were injured by traffic crashes and more than 36,000 were killed in 2019, as reported by Outdoorsy.

Statewide, Illinois saw a 2.5% decrease in traffic fatalities from 2018 to 2019.