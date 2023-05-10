a poor diseased thai stray dog dying on the side of the road maybe after being run over

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford animal shelter is offering a reward after two dogs were found dead in garbage bags, and one owner had allegedly been contacted by a kidnapper who demanded ransom for their pet.

According to CARE for PETS, an animal rescue service located at 2599 N. Mulford Road, one dog’s body was discovered in a grocery cart along Auburn Street on Monday.

On Tuesday, another deceased dog was found in the same area.

According to the shelter, both dogs were found in black garbage bags with blue tie strings.

The shelter said the second dog, later identified as Sasha, had an implanted microchip that allowed them to find the owner.

The owner reportedly said Sasha had escaped through a fence gate that had blown open and had been missing for 3-4 weeks. The owner told the shelter they had received “ransom”-type messages but believed the messages to be part of a scam.

CARE for PETS said a necropsy was performed at a local animal hospital that determined the dog had either been shot or stabbed in the forehead.

CARE for PETS and Airport Pet Lodge, at 1213 Lockheed Drive, are partnering to offer a $3,500 reward, partially raised by donations, for information that leads to an arrest.

The investigation is being handled by Winnebago County Animal Services.