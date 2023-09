ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford area is now unofficially in fall, which means some changes to popular local events.

Nicholas Conservatory’s “Food Truck Tuesdays” will close one hour earlier moving forward, now running from 4-8 p.m. every Tuesday.

“Food Truck Tuesdays” will continue until October 24.

The Rockford City Market will also close earlier on Friday. September hours are from 4-7:30 p.m.

The Market’s last day is on September 29, just a few weeks away.